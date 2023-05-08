Homeless to get more help this winter through social services

Cape Town – In preparation for the colder months in Cape Town, the provincial government said it was implementing mitigation measures should disasters occur. This as adverse weather conditions deepened the social susceptibility of vulnerable groups living in informal settlements, remote rural locations or on the streets.

The provincial department of social development said it was working to implement its winter readiness programmes. Social development MEC Sharna Fernandez said they were preparing to assist vulnerable communities. “As winter’s icy grip on the Western Cape begins, we are preparing to assist vulnerable communities who may require assistance during this time.

“An increased demand for humanitarian and psychosocial support services requires co-ordinated responses. “This is why our department will be working closely with other Western Cape government agencies to mitigate the impact of disasters on these groups,” said Fernandez. Her department’s plan includes ongoing social work services at 37 homeless shelters, aimed at family reunification; provision of psychosocial support services; disaster relief teams working with other government agencies and NGOs and ongoing food relief services in vulnerable communities.

“I encourage citizens who can to get involved in assisting those most in need this winter, whether through volunteering or donating to registered NGOs in the province. “The provincial government’s resources alone cannot meet the increased demand for services, but together and with your help, we can achieve much more and provide dignity for our province’s vulnerable groups,” Fernandez said. Information about the department’s other services or on registered NGOs can be obtained at the regional and local offices by contacting the department’s hotline 0800 220 250 or https://www.westerncape.gov.za/dept/social-development.