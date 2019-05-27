Imam Abdullah Haron, with his son Muhammed.

The Imam Haron 50th year Commemoration Committee is gearing up to host events over the next 123 days, a period of martyrdom during which Imam Haron was imprisoned. Imam Abdullah Haron was held incommunicado for 123 days at various police stations, but mostly at the Cape Town Central police station, then known as Caledon Square police station, where he was interrogated, beaten and tortured, until his death on September 27, 1969.

Various community and faith leaders have been invited to the Old Granary Building, 13 Buitenkant Street, Cape Town, at 11am tomorrow, where a procession will be led to Caledon Square police station, 28 Buitenkant Street, for a prayer at the pavement from where Haron’s 13-year-old son and members of the community used to call out to him, enquiring about his condition.

This act was also to call out to the minister of justice to reopen an inquest.

Following that, the group will walk towards the Castle of Good Hope, gathering at the same area that served as the gallows during colonial times.

“Here we will announce the details of an interactive public art display by acclaimed artist Haroon Gunn-Salie.

‘‘The upcoming events are of an educational, religious, political, cultural and sporting nature, indicating the various ways that Imam Haron influenced the community.

‘‘These events will be held over the 123-day period in which Imam Haron was imprisoned,” the committee said yesterday.

Other events lined up include a Youth Day Quiz, on Sunday, June 16, at Alexander Sinton High School, and a tribute concert at the ArtsCape on July 19. The committee has asked the public to participate in the events on social media, using the hashtag #Imam123Days.

For more information on speakers and events, WhatsApp or email Cassiem Khan on 0766407928 (WhatsApp) or [email protected]

CAPE TIMES