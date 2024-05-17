Hope for Makhaza and Tafelsig communities in fighting crime

After waiting for more than two decades, the Makhaza community in Khayelitsha welcomed the R23 million police station officially opened in the area, with Lieutenant Linda Mangaliso introduced as station commander. Police Minister Bheki Cele and other officials including national commissioner Fannie Masemola began on Thursday morning with a sod-turning ceremony to mark the commencement of the construction of the Tafelsig police station in Mitchells Plain.

The construction of this new police station is expected to be completed in November 2026. Officials then proceeded to Makhaza where they opened the prefabricated station which is expected to alleviate the case load of violent crimes faced by overstretched officers at Harare police station and to lessen the burden of residents who have been travelling long distances. The police station was handed 26 vehicles, and brick and mortar construction for Makhaza is expected to begin in January next year.

The station will serve about 85 000 people. “This is only a temporary police station, a permanent one will be built. However it has all the services needed by the community,” Cele said in addressing the community. “We make an appeal that you value and protect this police station. We don’t want to hear it was burned or any sort of vandalism. Work with the police officers here and build trust. This station is not standing as a symbol of hate but it is here to work with you and for you,” Cele said.

“As the police, you must respond to crime and do so hard when you need to be hard. Women, children, and the elderly must be prioritised and always find safety when they come here,” he added. Masemola introduced Mangaliso, hailing his 31 years of experience and his work as a trainer at the police training academy. “We urge you to work together with your station commander to ensure police win the fight against crime. As you see, there are new resources, vehicles and police officers handed over here to serve the community.”

Resident Nokuzola Xila said: “This has been long overdue, we are really happy that this has materialised because for years our cries fell on deaf ears. “The station was completed at the end of December and this year we were told about electricity and water issues. We have been spending a lot of money travelling to Harare, and crime has been escalating. We are hoping that the police officers will really work hard and work with the community and not criminals.” Community Safety MEC Mr Reagen Allen said the police station would help to ensure that community members felt safe. He applauded the fact that the station had a commander who was familiar with crime patterns in the area.

RISE Mzansi Western Cape premier candidate Axolile Notywala said while the building and opening of the station was welcomed, the lack of urgency was disappointing. Notywala, former general secretary of the civil organisation Social Justice Coalition (SJC), was among activists who fought through the O’Regan-Pikoli Commission of Inquiry into policing in Khayelitsha to have the station built. “The delay speaks to lack of urgency by the national government led by the ANC to keep people safe in Khayelitsha.

“Three police stations in Khayelitsha –Harare police station, Site B police station and Lingelethu West police station – are ranked among the top 30 with the highest murder rate in the country. “Another reason why urgently building police stations is important. We cannot fight crime without resources. “The opening of the Makhaza police station is a positive development towards addressing the uneven allocation of police stations in poor communities in the Western Cape. But more still needs to be done in keeping people safe and restoring the rule of law,” he said.