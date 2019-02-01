File photo

Cape Town – The government has commissioned an intensive data analysis of the performance of provincial departments to potentially solve South Africa’s service delivery problems. The Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation has been tasked with carrying out this analysis, as communities increasingly express frustration and impatience at the slow pace of service delivery.

This is in the hope that it will enable the government to tackle issues before they escalate into larger problems that could trigger service delivery protests.

To assist the department, a group of data science students from around South Africa have developed a new dashboard that could provide the solution to the government’s service delivery challenges.

The dashboard aims to help identify ­challenges and establish an early warning system for issues such as service delivery complaints, budget appropriations and expenditure, 30-day payments and vacancy rates, among others.

The students are part of the annual Data Science for Impact and Decision Enhancement (Dside) programme funded by the Department of Science and Technology.

The programme aims to solve real-life problems using multiple technical disciplines, including computer science, analytics, maths, modelling and statistics.

The 16 teams comprising 65 students gathered in Pretoria to display their Dside projects, assisted by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, which is implementing the programme.

This was the fourth time the Department of Science and Technology had hosted the event, which took the form of presentations and exhibitions. The event was the culmination of an intensive 12-week, mentor-guided and learn-by-doing training programme.

Other projects this year include the Western Cape Water Allocation and Registration Project. This is part of a larger study to verify and validate the usage of water in the water-stressed Breede-Gouritz water catchment area.

The project aims to determine whether customers in the area are using water lawfully or unlawfully and to classify them by location, economic sector and type (individuals or companies).

Information populated by customer and geographic information system data was used to design a water management tool that will help water officials and managers detect the unlawful use of water, monitor usage and plan for future demand.

Another project involved the Presidential Hotline. The students are exploring a solution that will help match the cases reported via the hotline to the appropriate departments, thereby cutting down on the number of unresolved cases.