Unions and employers are one step closer to ending the nationwide bus strike, with unions consulting their members on a new wage offer by employers.

An announcement on the continuation of the strike is expected today.

The strike has left thousands of frustrated commuters stranded for nearly a month, with workers in the bus industry demanding better wages.

Yesterday, employers announced that “the ball was in the five unions’ court” after they announced an offer of 9% from the date of signature of agreement for the first year, and 8% from April 1, 2019.

Meshack Ramela, a representative from the employer caucus, said they were hopeful the strike would end shortly as the unions did not seem dissatisfied by the offer.

“The unions will come back to the employers at 1pm (today). The other demands will be referred to the task team under the auspices of the CCMA. Whoever does not agree with the outcome of the task team may take the route of the law,” said Ramela.

SA Transport and Allied Workers Union spokesperson Zanele Sabela said they had informed the workers and were awaiting feedback.

“(Yesterday’s) meeting between the unions and employers produced an offer. However, we cannot disclose the contents until we have reported back to our members. All five unions will hold a press conference at 3pm at the Garden Court OR Tambo International Airport, Kempton Park,” said Sabela.

At the weekend the SA Road Passenger Bargaining Council and the CCMA proposed a 8.75% wage increase for the first year and 8.25% for the second year for both parties to consider.

This was accepted by the employers. But employees tabled a new offer of 9% increase in the first year and 8% in the second year, and rejected the offer.

Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Janine Myburgh said: “It is encouraging to hear the meeting was the most progressive. Nobody would have imagined the strike would have lasted so long.

“This has affected both the employers and the unions. Everyone in society has been negatively impacted. There will be a knock-on of effect when the strike ends.”

While negotiations were continuing, the unions were picketing in different provinces.