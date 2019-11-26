Housing activist groups Reclaim the City and Ndifuna Ukwazi are challenging the decision by the Western Cape government to sell the well-located property to a private buyer, the Phyllis Jowel Jewish Day School.
This, in the face of a housing affordability crisis in the city.
The Tafelberg site in Sea Point - almost an entire city block - provides a prime opportunity to redress spatial apartheid through the provision of well-located social housing, the activists have argued.
They are seeking an order to review and set aside the sale.