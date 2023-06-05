Horror bakkie crash: driver back in court

Cape Town – The case against the man driving the bakkie that crashed in Mitchells Plain, killing five children, has been postponed for further investigation and bail information. Mninikhaya Mvuli, 56, is expected back in court on June 15 after making a brief appearance in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Mvuli faces five counts of culpable homicide and one of reckless driving. The State has indicated that it would oppose bail, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said. A Legal Aid lawyer was appointed to represent Mvuli on Monday.

Mvuli’s bakkie had reportedly crashed into a traffic light, causing the bakkie to roll several times and throwing the children off the back of the vehicle. The incident occurred on AZ Berman Drive at about 7.30am on Tuesday last week. Two other children were taken to hospital in critical condition. A memorial service was expected to take place on Tuesday, June 6, but the children’s families have asked the media not to attend.