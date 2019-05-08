File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Police said they were investigating a case of burglary after robbers made off with computers and medical supplies. Community policing chairperson Erica Isaacs said the facility was re-opened yesterday and staff were tending to patients as if nothing happened.

“They are quite busy. I applaud the staff for coming back even though they were traumatised.”

Isaacs said thieves came in and cut electrical wiring before ransacking the facility and stealing supplies.

“When they cut the wires the alarm wasn’t able to go off and the staff didn’t even have phones.

‘‘Now they have to log calls and that takes about 30 minutes for it to be accepted, but they are trying their utmost.”

Isaacs said she addressed some of the community about the incident and pleaded with them to be the eyes and ears on the ground and report such incidents.

“They agreed to help us look out for those responsible because they realise that this is their facility and it serves them, the elderly in particular.”

Monique Johnstone, a department of health spokesperson, confirmed that the facility had re-opened but minimal services were being offered.

“Kensington Day Hospital has no power supply and all electronic and medical equipment including non-medical items have been stolen or damaged, and, therefore, services cannot operate optimally.

“The chronic dispensing unit services are still operational for patients to collect their pre-packed medication at the facility.

“Due to the facility not having any power supply and the theft of IT cables and equipment, the facility is unable to access patient folders electronically.

“Therefore, we request that all patients bring their hospital cards or empty medication packets to assist in simplifying the medication collection process during this time.”

She encouraged patients to make use of services at the Maitland facility until further notice.

“EMS will divert medical emergencies in the Kensington area to Vanguard Community Health Centre until further notice.

“We are deeply distressed by the lack of respect shown towards healthcare, and this criminal activity has brought about unnecessary financial implications and impacted not just the staff, but the patients and the community it serves,” Johnstone said.

Anyone with information about the incident can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 086 001 0111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

CAPE TIMES