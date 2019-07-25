Picture: Supplied.

Cape Town – It's Cuppa For CANSA season until October, and the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) has invited the public to host an event to give cancer survivors a platform to share their stories and give hope to others. The campaign encourages everyone to enjoy a cup of their favourite beverage and make a donation to Cansa.

Cansa head of sustainability Maria Scholtz said: “Our theme for 2019 is #MyCuppaMyStory, providing a platform for cancer survivors and caregivers to share stories.

"Our ‘Global Heroes of Hope’ truly demonstrates that cancer survivors have the power to save lives by sharing their stories and demonstrating the many ways to fight back during a cancer journey. We also acknowledge the support that caregivers offer to those affected.”

Cansa’s goal is to motivate communities to help raise funds to deliver support and care programmes at Cansa Care Centres countrywide. Services include education, early detection screening, counselling, support groups, wigs, prostheses, medical equipment hire and assistance with wound care.

“Hosts can contact any local Cansa Care Centre to register their event and get host packages and invite all their contacts to support their event. Invite a survivor or caregiver to share their story and journey.

"Hosts can also host a virtual Cuppa and send messages of hope and donate online on our website,” Scholtz said.

Cansa encourages hosts to share photos, pledges and stories about survivors and caregivers. Use the hashtags #MyCuppaMyStory and #CuppaForCANSA and share on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Corporates should save the date, August 1-9, when workplaces can host Cuppa events.

Visit www.cansa.org.za or contact the Cansa Care Centre at 0800 226 622 or email: [email protected]

In addition to online resources and Facebook support groups, Cansa offers multilingual support on WhatsApp (072 197 9305) for English and Afrikaans and at 071 867 3530 for Xhosa, Zulu, Sotho and Siswati.