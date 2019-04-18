File Image: IOL

Authorities have cautioned South Africans to be water wise, drive safely and eat hot cross buns more than 15 minutes before driving. A video of a traffic officer recording an alcohol reading on a breathalyser after eating a hot cross bun went viral on social media yesterday.

Traffic officials explained that ingredients in hot cross buns, specifically raisins and yeast, could register a high ethanol (alcohol) reading when the test was done immediately after eating one.

However, a minute later, the reading would be back to zero because the testing device detected an alcohol reading from the mouth rather than the lungs.

Retail chain Checkers said it had been inundated with consumer requests for its hot cross bun recipe and for clarity on the breathalyser reading.

“They also ask to place bulk orders and want the hot cross bun range extended to Checkers Liquor Shops, and even sold all year round.”

Checkers said its hot cross buns were alcohol-free and made only with stone ground flour and the finest-quality natural ingredients.

The Transport Education Training Authority embarked on the Road Safety Awareness drive leading up to the Easter weekend to amplify and reinforce a road-safety message with other transport sector partners.

The awareness campaign focused on major routes, targeting toll gates and ultra-cities to engage road users.

A report by the Road Traffic Management Corporation which covered the period from December 1 to January 8 showed that the road accident death toll rose to 1612 from 1527 for the same period a year ago.

During the last Easter weekend, 510 people were killed on South Africa’s roads, a 14% increase from 449 in 2017.

The road fatalities were recorded from March 29 to April 9 last year.

The Automobile Association has appealed to South Africans to be vigilant, focused and aware while on the country’s roads while walking, cycling, riding a motorcycle or in a vehicle.

“While this year’s Easter period doesn’t coincide with government school holidays, traffic volumes on the country’s main roads are expected to pick up.

“From experience, we know that increased numbers on the roads mean increased crashes and, unfortunately, increased serious injuries and deaths.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Water and Sanitation appealed to South Africans, in particular religious leaders, to be cautious and adhere to water safety measures to avoid any possible drowning incidents.

