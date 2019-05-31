NO REPORT: André Traut

The quick thinking of staffers at a petrol station may have saved a customer’s life when he landed under his car. In a video on social media, CCTV footage showed a man, on May 9, working on the engine of his car at the Engen garage in Plattekloof.

Moments later the car – with no one in the driver’s seat and a female passenger – started moving, mowing the man down. According to a source, the man had attempted to hot-wire his car while it was still in gear, when the ignition sparked. “His companion managed to pull up the handbrake but (it) was also distressed,” said the source. Petrol attendants rushed to help the man.

The video showed how the man’s head narrowly missed contact with the tyre. “Petrol attendants were able to lift the car up and the man could then be taken out from under the car. He was hospitalised after the incident.”

The frantic looking passenger was able to get out of the vehicle before attendants lifted the car while she appeared to flag for more help.

After having the man successfully removed, the maroon Toyota again “drove” off, with nobody at the steering wheel. Engen spokesperson Gavin Smith said the incident occurred at about 5.30pm that Thursday. “Engen can confirm an incident in which a customer was injured at Engen Plattekloof Convenience Centre. The injured customer was immediately assisted by quick thinking Engen staff, treated on the scene and hospitalised.”

No other persons were injured in the incident. “Engen service stations are governed by strict health, safety and environmental guidelines. Our priority is always to ensure the safety of our customers and staff and to limit any environmental impact,” said Smith.

