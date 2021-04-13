Hotel staff receive counselling after AKA fiancée Nellie’s death

Cape Town – While staff at the Pepperclub Hotel, where SA rapper AKA’s fiancée Anele “Nellie” Tembe died are receiving counselling, a CCID patrol guard said paramedics tried for a bit to resuscitate her when he arrived. The 22-year-old plunged to her death on Sunday morning, leaving AKA – real name Kiernan Forbes – and the Tembe family distraught. “The paramedics were already there when I arrived. I then contacted my office and other guards. The paramedics tried to resuscitate her but, after a while, she stopped breathing,” he said. Pepperclub Hotel management said their staff have been offered counselling. Hotel general manager Efi Ella told the Cape Times that AKA had been a regular visitor.

"It’s very unfortunate, Nellie, she is 22 years old, her partner is Mr Forbes, who is a valued guest of ours and has been staying with us for many, many years, and we are very sad about this tragedy. Obviously, it’s traumatising so we are offering counselling to the team,” he said.

In a joint statement on Sunday, the Tembe and Forbes families said AKA was “inconsolable”, and was receiving support from family and friends.

CBD ward councillor Ian McMahon said the community was in shock.

“SAPS are investigating all the circumstances around the tragic death. The community is in shock, and we send deep condolences to family and friends.”

Cape Times