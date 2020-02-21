Karabo Makgoane, who lived at the Welverdiend complex, claimed that she was unlawfully evicted by Communicare because the organisation was supposed to give her alternative accommodation.
“I have been living in the Welverdiend flat since 2017. I was retrenched and told the landlord, but he said that under no circumstances would they help me. I was then paying half of my rent until October 2018. I got served a court letter, and my first court appearance was in 2019. I did not have a legal representative.
“On May 2, I was evicted by a magistrate, who said I could leave on November 30 because of my circumstances. I was expecting Communicare to get back to me regarding alternative accommodation, as was requested by the magistrate.
“On November 30 nobody had said anything to me. I stayed because I was expecting Communicare to tell me about alternative accommodation arrangements,” said Makgoane.