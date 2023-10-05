Hout Bay basketball coach found guilty of murder of Sibusiso Dakuse, 12

Hout Bay basketball coach Marvin Minnaar has been found guilty of the rape, murder and kidnapping of 12-year-old Sibusiso Dakuse. Sibusiso went missing in Imizamo Yethu in February 2020, after he was seen playing after school.

Minnaar is believed to have lured Sibusiso and took him to Kronendal Farm where he raped and strangled the child. His body was later discovered among the reeds on the farm following search efforts from the police and the community. Forensic pathologist Dr Bronwyn Inglis previously told the court, from her examination of Sibusiso’s remains, her findings were consistent with murder by strangulation.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the case was postponed for probation officer and clinical psychologist pre-sentencing. “Marvin Minnaar has been convicted of kidnapping, rape and murder. His case has been postponed to November 13 for probation officer and clinical psychologist pre-sentencing reports to,” he said. Hout Bay ward councillor Rob Quintas said Sibusiso’s disappearance and murder had sent shock waves through the community.

“It is with some relief that justice has been served. The disappearance and murder of this innocent (boy) sent shock waves through the entire Hout Bay Community, with residents from across all social groups in Hout Bay making every effort to assist SAPS and City search efforts. It is a cold comfort to see this victory for the rule of law, and... the despair, the shock, misery and loss felt by so many can be put to rest,” he said. Sibusiso was described as a humble and talented child who loved to sing. Sibusiso went missing in Imizamo Yethu in February 2020, after he was seen playing after school. Picture: Supplied Hout Bay community policing forum chairperson Anthony Chemaly said they hoped the guilty ruling would give Sibusiso’s family some form of closure.