Cape Town – Hout Bay police and safety groups have been hailed for their efforts in arresting all three suspects alleged to have robbed and killed Ukrainian businessman Ivan Ivanov. A 24-year-old was arrested yesterday morning at the Hout Bay harbour after local police followed up on a tip-off. Hours later, a 27-year-old was arrested.

The two arrests follow that of Sinaye Mposelwa, 23, who was arrested shortly after the incident on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said the men would appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court tomorrow on charges of murder.

Ivanov, 44, was attacked at the East Fort on Chapman’s Peak Drive on Saturday. He had been in Cape Town on business when he decided to spend his last day hiking in Hout Bay.

The suspects allegedly stabbed Ivanov multiple times before robbing him and leaving him to die.

Community Crime Prevention, a local security response group, had apprehended Mposelwa, who appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

His case was postponed to August 21 for a bail application. By yesterday, more than 10 000 people had signed a petition calling for bail to be denied.

Ivanov leaves his widow and three children in Ukraine.

The portfolio committee on tourism had said it planned to convene a joint oversight meeting with key role-players including the SAPS, the provincial commissioners of police, national and provincial tourism authorities and major tourism attraction entities because it was concerned about the level of crime and its effect in the tourism sector.

At least 14 people are said to have been attacked on Table Mountain since January this year.

