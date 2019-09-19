Police fired tear gas and let off stun grenades in attempt to quell protests in Hangberg on Wednesday. Protestors retaliated with stones and marine rocket flares. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Live rounds were fired in Hout Bay last night following a flare-up of protests. Flares and petrol bombs were also thrown in the area but fortunately no police officers on patrol were injured, the City of Cape Town's Wayne Dyason said. This follows three days of protests in the area.

Some residents are demanding that a tract of land earmarked for electrical infrastructure be used for housing and there is especially unhappiness about plans for evictions and houses being demolished in Hangberg – despite previous promises from the City of Cape Town, residents say.

On Thursday at 11.48am, Metro police spokesperson Wayne Dyason said Atlantic Skipper Road has been closed at Hangberg but that there are no protesters in the area by the harbour.

"Last night, shots were fired at foot patrols in the area. Flares and petrol bombs were also directed at the officers. No injuries were sustained.

"This morning, Atlantic Skipper Road in Hangberg is closed and the MyCiTi bus service has been deviated and is not entering the area.

"All enforcement agencies are currently on the scene and the situation is still very tense."

On Wednesday, Dyason said about 50 protesters had lit fires in the road and vandalised a construction site, after a truck had been torched at a power depot on Monday night.

Police also had to fire tear gas and let off stun grenades in an attempt to quell protests. The protesters retaliated with stones and marine rocket flares.

Community activist Roscoe Jacobs told Netwerk24 on Thursday: "Residents decided to protest after a community meeting (on Monday) because the Cape metro indicated that evictions and the demolishing of houses in Hangberg is unavoidable.

"The SA Human Rights Commission is coming to Hout Bay today to assist people and act as mediators.

Jacobs said they would take the City to court if necessary, "so that there can be meaningful interaction between residents and the City on housing issues".

Cape Times