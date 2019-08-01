Stephen Shepherd, a specialist at Medtronic, a global leader in medical technology, said the O-Arm system offered enhanced patient outcomes for neurological and spinal surgical therapies. Image: Screengrab

Cape Town – A breakthrough medical device at Busamed Gateway Private Hospital, in partnership with Medtronic, has changed the life of Aliya Bassa, 14, forever. Bassa, from KwaZulu-Natal, has become the first teenager in South Africa to undergo special spinal corrective surgery using the O-Arm surgical imaging system.

Stephen Shepherd, a specialist at Medtronic, a global leader in medical technology, said the O-Arm system offered enhanced patient outcomes for neurological and spinal surgical therapies.

“O-Arm is a surgical imaging system that works together with the StealthStation S8, a surgical navigation system. The equipment provides surgeons with real-time data and high-quality 3D images that dramatically enhance the accuracy and outcomes of neuro and spinal surgeries.

"This is the future. Medtronic has also developed the X system, which is a robotic arm that can assist a surgeon when holding the instrumentation,” said Shepherd.

Dr Victor Stallenberg, a neurosurgeon at Busamed, said surgeons all over the world considered the O-Arm their system of choice, convinced by image quality, sterility, ease of handling, and reliability.

“The first time using the machine was exciting, and also nerve-racking because I had to trust an image to guide me while performing surgery.

"It allows us to make informed decisions intra-operatively while performing critical spinal surgeries. It assists us to place screws and shows where to drill accurately during an operation, and operating time has been reduced,” Dr Stallenberg said.

Bassa has scoliosis, which meant her vertebrae grew at different rates. This resulted in her not being able to breathe properly due to pressure on her lungs.

"Her bones grow crookedly, in an S or C shape, rather than in a straight line.

Her mother, Naseera, said her condition had progressed at an alarming rate over the past few years.

“Her scoliosis has moved from 22 degrees when she was 12, to 51 now.

"There are many side effects she could have had in the long run if she was not operated on. She was the first teenaged scoliosis patient to have the privilege of using this advanced technology. It’s given her 98% correction.”

The 14-year-old said she was ready to go back to school with confidence. “This has been really a life-changing experience for me and my family.

"The surgery has boosted my confidence because now I can be like other children. I can now walk straight. Because my left lung was compressed, I had breathing problems, but even that is gone now. My back is not so sore so anymore,” she said.

“This is groundbreaking for health in KZN, and we are hoping this could be expanded to other provinces because it's safer for patients. In the long run this doesn't need to be only for patients in this area.

"If a patient in the government sector, along with their specialist, arranges with Busmed or myself, they are welcome to use this special machine in complex cases,” he said.

Medtronic managing director Peter Mehlape, said: “The relationship between Busamed Gateway and Medtronic means more patients will be provided with the best-quality clinical outcomes."

