How DA retained hotly contested ward 30 in Manenberg

The DA has retained ward 30 in Manenberg in a hotly contested by-election which saw party bigwigs like mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and safety and security mayco member JP Smith descend on the Cape Flats community in a fierce campaign battle against parties including the NCC and PA. While the DA’s candidate Deidrèe C De Vos won the ward with 2 459 votes, which constituted 42% of the vote, it was an almost 20% drop compared to the 2021 local government election result of 60%.

The by-election on Wednesday, saw the NCC attain 1 212 votes, and the PA 1 146 votes. The ANC received 618 votes, the ACDP 185 and MK Party 51 votes. The ward became vacant after previous ward councillor, Bonita Jacobs died in August this year. De Vos had initially been a PR councillor for the ACDP until she was announced as the DA’s candidate around last month. Following the by-election, DA Western Cape leader, Tertuis Simmers said: “The residents of Manenberg sent a clear message: they believe in the DA’s ethos of real service delivery and want to uphold their association with a party that has a shining track record of good governance.”

On her win De Vosa said: “My focus is on addressing the pressing needs of the community while fostering a vision of hope, safety, and opportunity for all. My immediate priorities include improving basic services, such as waste management and infrastructure maintenance, while tackling issues like crime and unemployment through collaboration with local organisations, law enforcement, and other stakeholders.” NCC youth leader Joseph Jacobs said they were happy with their performance and intended to improve. “There’s a lot we can take away, the state Manenberg has been in under the governance of the DA. When we look at the social ills we can see how it affects our youth in Manenberg, the lack of social development absent for the past 15 – 20 years. Having young people growing up in overcrowded homes, mom and dad not working, sewerage in the streets. During the campaign, there was a shoot-out where three young people were killed. At the time we brought our campaign to a halt and supported those families.

“They (the DA) knew if we have to win that ward, it sets a footprint for the 2026 election for us to show people what we can do, so they delivered services like never before,” said Jacobs. In recent weeks, some Manenberg families received title deeds, and street lights were reportedly fixed. PA candidate Yumna Alexander posted on social media: “This was an amazing experience, I never thought I would ever run against a minister, a premier and a candidate.