How missing man’s body was found in Keyser River

Cape Town - A foot chase following allegations of shoplifting ended fatally for Reagan Fredericks, 30, whose body was found in the Keyser River in Steenberg on Sunday night. A resident made the discovery after a four-day search involving diving units and rescue teams.

Fredericks’s family and friends were too distraught to speak to the media on Monday. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmed that Fredericks landed in the river when he and a friend jumped into the water after being accused of stealing from a small business. “Reports suggested that two unknown males were accused by members of the public that they stole items from a nearby business premises in Steenberg on June 14,” he said.

“The community members chased the pair and in the heat of the moment the two suspects jumped into a nearby river near the corner of Military and Flora roads. “One of the suspects managed to get across the river while the second suspect swam under the bridge, and once on the other side he went down into the water and didn’t resurface again. “The local police members searched the river banks and walked along the side of the river,” Swartbooi said.

“The assistance of the SAPS’ provincial diving unit was requested to conduct a search in the river, with no success. Steenberg police registered a missing person’s report for further investigation, and the search continued, including with the assistance of local community members. Reagan Fredericks “We can confirm that the body of a 30-year-old man was recovered on Sunday evening with the assistance of the community who helped with the rescue operation,” said Swartbooi.

The City’s Fire and Rescue spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, said: “The service received a call at 7pm (on Sunday) that a member of the community had found the body and needed assistance getting it to shore. “The crew from Lakeside again responded and assisted with recovering the body from the canal. The adult male was declared deceased at 7.48pm and the scene was handed over to the SAPS at 20.10pm. “It should be noted that the community was extremely hostile. Officers assisted the community in recovering the body from the water and certified the deceased,” said Carelse.

Fredericks is the third person to die as rivers burst their banks, and suburbs have been flooded over the past week. In the Overberg region, a person drowned apparently while attempting to cross a flooded river on Saturday. Swartbooi said police divers were deployed to the Buffeljags River, where they found the body.