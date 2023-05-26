How pensioner survived dog attack

Cape Tow - A pensioner from Ottery is still in shock after a dog attack that landed him in hospital for nine days. On April 7, at about 7am, Adriaan Rossouw, 65, closed his gate and walked up the road to feed his neighbours’ animals, when he was attacked by two Rottweilers from another premises.

“There were two dogs outside the premises. I was walking on the road when they started to attack me left right and centre all over my body. “I was trying to defend myself but nothing helped. I screamed in agony for about 10 minutes; no one reacted at that house. “A woman at another house then heard me and notified people in the community group.

“After a few minutes, a man came with a 4x4 between me and the dogs. That person saved my life,” Rossouw recalled. He said the owner’s wife took him to Victoria Hospital, where they administered a tetanus injection and put bandages on him. He was transferred to Melomed Tokai, where he spent nine days recovering from wounds to his legs and hands.

“I feel terrible, I was almost killed by those two dogs. I am still shaking when I think about this.” Rossouw said he became frustrated when he initially tried to lodge a criminal complaint with Grassy Park police, law enforcement and the Cape of Good Hope SPCA. Rossouw said he wanted the owners held responsible because they had been negligent.

“The dogs are very dangerous. A small child can walk past and that kid won’t survive,” he said. Law enforcement confirmed that they responded to the complaint. Spokesperson Wayne Dyason said: “The victim was attacked by two Rottweilers in the mentioned road. He sustained injuries all over his body and was admitted to hospital. Law enforcement responded to the complaint and interviewed the complainant in hospital.

“The complainant advised law enforcement that he did not at this stage wish to proceed with the matter as he was going to discuss the matter with the owner of the dog with a view to getting him to pay his medical costs. He would then get back to the officers pending the outcome. We still await his feedback.” Spokesperson for Grassy Park police station Wynita Kleinsmith confirmed a case was registered under the Animal Act. No arrests had been made as the matter was still under investigation, she said.