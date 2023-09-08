How Raymond Ackerman shaped great minds

“Seeing the leaves” – a lesson about seeing opportunities, where others saw problems – involved paging through newspapers with an innovative eye and an entrepreneurial mindset to provide solutions to the nation’s problems. This was one of many inspiring lessons taught to over a thousand young people, who came through the doors of the Raymond Ackerman Academy of Entrepreneurial Development.

As the life of the pioneering South African is remembered, his vision to create a generation of resilient entrepreneurial leaders stands out among his many philanthropic endeavours. Tributes and condolences came pouring in when news of his death broke early on Thursday. Ackerman established the Raymond Ackerman Academy for Entrepreneurial Development in partnership with UCT in 2004, which was later joined by the University of Johannesburg.

Well over 1000 graduates have come through the Academy through the combined programme in Cape Town and Joburg. The Academy has produced hundreds of new business owners, many of them offering employment to others, while well over 400 of its graduates are now gainfully employed. President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his sadness at the passing of the Pick n Pay founder and philanthropist, who was also an Esteemed Member of the Order of The Baobab. Ackerman, who has passed away at the age of 92, was awarded the Order of The Baobab in 2014 for his commitment to uplifting the lives of South Africans by providing scholarships to young people and conducting socially responsible retail business.

“Ackerman was one of the first retailers to fight on behalf of the South African consumers against the apartheid state’s monopoly on basic goods. He drastically reduced the cost of essentials such as bread, milk and chicken. “He also spoke against the inclusion of VAT on basic food lines, a course that they fought and won on behalf of the poor. Ackerman was one of the first executives to promote black South Africans to senior positions and to acknowledge black trade unions.

This was in a period when such unions were banned from operating in this country. He also abolished race classification on the company’s human resources payroll,” Ramaphosa said. Premier Alan Winde also expressed his condolences to Ackerman’s family, loved ones, and colleagues. “Ackerman was an icon of not just the South African business world but the international retail landscape too. He left an indelible and profound legacy, constantly innovating and growing. He displayed an incredible entrepreneurial spirit and talent that has endured throughout the years and will continue to do so, leading the way for budding entrepreneurs.

“Apart from the wealth of knowledge he brought to the local retail environment, through his business endeavours he has created tens of thousands of jobs over the years and has made an outstanding contribution to the South African economy. Beyond his business prowess he also looked for opportunities to support the development of young South Africans through training and leadership development opportunities. He was a proud South African who had immense faith in our country and its potential” said Winde. Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis earlier this year handed Ackerman and his now widow Wendy, a gift from the City archives – a photo of them at one of their early store openings in Cape Town.

“I inscribed the photo ‘With grateful thanks for all you have done for Cape Town and her people. It is a sentiment I repeat today. He was a truly great Capetonian. Raymond leaves a huge legacy in the economy of our country and the civic life of our city,” he said. Ackerman founded Pick n Pay in 1967 along with Wendy Ackerman after buying four stores in Cape Town. He came from a retailing family with his father having founded Ackermans after World War I. He lived by the core values that the customer is queen, that we must treat others as we would wish to be treated, and that doing good is good business. By the time Ackerman finally retired and handed the chairman’s reins to his son Gareth, Pick n Pay was operating 20 hypermarkets and 402 supermarkets across South Africa, while group turnover stood at almost R50-billion.