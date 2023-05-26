How SA helped bust one of world’s most wanted Rwandan genocide fugitives

Cape Town - One of the world’s most wanted genocide fugitives, Fulgence Kayishema, has been arrested on a grape farm in Paarl and is expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Friday. Kayishema, 61, is alleged to have orchestrated the killing of 2 000 Tutsi refugees – women, men, children and elderly – at the Nyange Catholic Church during the 1994 genocide of Tutsi in Rwanda. He has been at large since 2001.

The UN’s International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (UNIRMCT) on Thursday said that the arrest was made possible through the support and co-operation of South Africa. The SA Operational Task Team set up to nab Kayishema comprised the SAPS’s crime intelligence unit, the departments of Home Affairs, International Relations and Co-operation, Justice, as well as the National Prosecuting Authority led by the Hawks. Hawks spokesperson Thandi Mbambo said the fugitive was arrested on an Interpol red notice issued by the UNIRMCT.

“At the time of his arrest on the the grape farm in Paarl on May 24, the Rwandan fugitive was living under a false identity (Donatien Nibashumba). “The investigation conducted by the task team led to the arrest of the fugitive in Paarl. He will appear before court today for (breaching) immigration laws and (because of the) Interpol red notice. “This came after the Operational Task Team received the fugitive’s whereabouts and pictures from the UNIRMCT that led to his identification.

According to the arrest warrant issued and IRMCT indictment, the fugitive was the police inspector in Rwanda who allegedly played a significant role in the planning and execution of genocide where more than 2000 people were killed in 1994,” said Mbambo. The national head of the Hawks commended the team for their work, which demonstrated the power of international co-operation between police worldwide. “This operation is a credit to law enforcement officers and agencies in South Africa and Rwanda.

“The fugitive will remain in custody to appear in Cape Town for his first appearance on Friday at the disposal of South African judicial authorities pending his extradition to Rwanda,” said Mbambo. IRMCT chief prosecutor Serge Brammertz said: “(He) was a fugitive for more than 20 years. His arrest ensures that he will finally face justice for his alleged crimes. Genocide is the most serious crime known to humankind.

The international community has committed to ensure that its perpetrators will be prosecuted and punished. “This arrest is a tangible demonstration that this commitment does not fade and that justice will be done, no matter how long it takes. “The thorough investigation that led to this arrest was made possible through the support and co-operation of the Republic of South Africa and the Operational Task Team established by President (Cyril) Ramaphosa to assist our fugitive tracking team.”