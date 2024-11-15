How tip-off led officials to unlicensed, unhygienic sausage manufacturing operation

A tip-off led authorities to an unlicensed food manufacturing operation in the Mfuleni area, processing and packing sausages in unhygienic conditions. The discovery comes as authorities are cracking down on food safety amid pesticide related deaths.

Safety and Security mayco member, JP Smith said: “After receiving a tip, the authorities launched a joint operation involving SAPS Crime Intelligence, city officials, and City Health staff, along with investigators from the City's Strategic Information Management Service. Upon inspecting the premises on November 13, they discovered sausage being processed and packaged in unsanitary conditions. “The facility was processing and packaging sausages in unhygienic conditions, posing a significant health risk to consumers. The premises has been declared a crime scene, and forensics experts are processing the contents and confiscating food samples for further testing.” Stellenbosch University Food Microbiology Professor Pieter Gouws said despite significant advancements in science and technology, the Centre for Food Safety observed that unsafe food and water continue to be two of the biggest public health challenges across the globe.

“If you look at the pictures of the facility, it is abundantly clear that they did not follow any food safety and hygienic principles. This increases the risk of foodborne pathogens, chemical risks and risk of foreign material in the product. Basic and essential sanitation was not in place, and this will lead to the growth of pathogenic microorganisms in the product and in the processing facility. These organisms could definitely include Listeria monocytogenes, Shiga toxin producing E. coli and various other bacteria and viruses. If you are using unsafe raw material, the product will never be safe. Raw meat products - such as beef, chicken, sausages and minced meat, and foods containing them, are potentially high-risk foods.”

He said the world’s food supply chain had become more complex, and any food safety incident like the Listeriosis outbreak in South Africa a few years ago has a negative impact on trade, the economy and public health. “In South Africa food safety is taken for granted, but it is often not talked about until you get food poisoning. Food that is not safe is food that contains harmful bacteria, viruses, parasites or hazardous chemicals. We cannot afford another Listeriosis outbreak.”

Meanwhile the Tygerberg Hospital Poison Information Centre and the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital Poison Information Centre, which jointly operate the Poisons Information Helpline, received 1,469 calls regarding pesticide exposures this year. Health department spokesperson, Dwayne Evans said 39% were asymptomatic, 44% of the cases this year presented mild symptoms, 15% had moderate symptoms, and there were two fatalities reported. Evans said children were at significantly higher risk due to their smaller body mass, and even small amounts of a toxic substance can lead to higher concentrations in their bodies.