Cape Town – The City of Cape Town encourages residents to reduce the risk of nuisance tripping, by switching off all appliances which use electricity before load shedding is scheduled to take place. When power is restored after load shedding, nuisance tripping sometimes occurs, which happens when the power does not come back on immediately after the occurrence of load shedding, the City said.

This is when the power is restored to an area and fails to come back on in some parts. The power outage often goes unreported because residents assume that it is due to load shedding.

Residents are encouraged to reduce the risk and occurrence of nuisance tripping by switching off appliances, including geysers, air conditioners and pool pumps prior to load shedding and leaving one light on to indicate the return of the supply. General faults can also sometimes be confused with load shedding.

"City teams always try their best to respond as soon as possible and within available capacity when a call is logged that an outage is carrying on for longer than the specific timeframe that has been indicated by Eskom for load shedding," said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Energy and Climate Change, Phindile Maxiti.

"Sometimes it may take longer to restore electricity in certain areas of the metro as additional security measures must be taken in an area that has been affected by nuisance tripping.

"The City continues to do its best to notify its customers of potential load shedding as soon as Eskom notifies the City.

"We are also continuing our endeavours to become less reliant on Eskom for electricity supply and gain greater control as a municipality over the ability to generate and distribute electricity."

If customers experience an outage at an unscheduled time, or the electricity supply remains off for longer than the period specified in the schedule, SMS the details to the City’s Technical Operations Centre on 31220.

City-supplied customers will be directed to the City’s website on www.capetown.gov.za for updates. Eskom customers should visit www.loadshedding.eskom.co.za

As always, residents and businesses are encouraged to visit the City’s electricity saving page www.savingelectricity.org.za for a wealth of useful information to help reduce dependence on electricity and to save money.

