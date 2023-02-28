How you could become a Junior City Councillor and bring about change

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has officially opened the application process for the 2023 Junior City Council (JCC) term. The programme invites learners to explain what changes they would make in their respective communities, should they be selected. The closing date for applications is March 21.

The JCC, which has been successfully reinstated following Covid-19, is a city-run, apolitical programme that aims to introduce high school learners in Cape Town to the functions of the City Council. “The programme offers young people in Grades 10 and 11 the opportunity to become a City ambassador, develop key leadership skills, enhance community project management skills, broaden their knowledge of local government and cultivate a culture of active citizenry,” the City said. The programme, which will run over eight months, will include a variety of JCC debate sessions and workshops. Junior Councillors will be able to submit formal submissions to Council during these meetings regarding youth-related issues in the City and the communities they represent.

The Junior Council elects a Junior Mayor, Junior Deputy Mayor, Junior Speaker, and Junior Chief Whip. Learners who wish to participate in the programme need to complete the application form using the link: https://www.capetown.gov.za/Family%20and%20home/Meet-the-City/city-council/junior-city-council. They will have to prepare a two minute speech if shortlisted, explaining: “How you would change your community if selected as a Junior Councillor”.