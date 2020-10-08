HPCSA drops charges against anti-abortion doctor

Cape Town - The Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) said it had “no choice” but to drop charges against anti-abortion doctor Jacques de Vos, after the pregnant woman he was alleged to have treated in an unprofessional manner said she no longer wanted to proceed with the matter. The woman had three years ago lodged a complaint with the council against De Vos, who was an intern at 2 Military Hospital, for allegedly dissuading her from terminating her pregnancy. It was alleged that he likened her terminating her pregnancy to the “killing of a human being”. The HPCSA on Wednesday said it had received an affidavit from the woman indicating that she no longer wishes to proceed with the complaint. “She further advised that she does not wish to testify against Dr De Vos, nor participate in the hearing.

“Based on this decision by the complainant, the HPCSA has no alternative but to withdraw the charges against Dr De Vos,” HPCSA spokesperson Priscilla Sekhonyana said.

De Vos was charged with allegedly dissuading the patient from terminating her pregnancy, disrespecting the dignity of the patient, and using emotive language to convey his beliefs.

Midway through his unprofessional conduct hearing last year, the disciplinary committee had decided to set aside two other charges relating to De Vos allegedly distributing pamphlets that imposed his religious beliefs, and that he attempted to influence his colleagues through text messages.

In a submission following the withdrawal of the charges, De Vos’s legal representative, Keith Matthee SC, argued for a further probe into the circumstances leading to the matter having initially been brought.

“De Vos has bent over backwards to try and facilitate the speedy resolution of his hearing, including agreeing to make assumptions about the charges against him and very timeously going to great effort to obtain the expert evidence of three extremely well-qualified and experienced experts, and giving the Medical Council more than enough time to respond if it wanted to.

“Here, it must be remembered that the Medical Council should have responded to everything above, long before the state of lockdown was declared.”

The disciplinary hearing against De Vos had been postponed in March, as the coronavirus spread.

