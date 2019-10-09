Cape Town – The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has barred its national legal head, Buang Jones, from commenting on the Eben Etzebeth case while it investigates the official's conduct.
This comes as the Langebaan community is planning a march to the police station on Saturday against racism.
Jones has been slated over several controversial statements he allegedly made relating to the case, which is believed could prejudice the investigation.
At a community meeting at Langebaan last week, Jones said the commission did not care about the offender's prominence or standing in society, "whether you are Eben Etzebeth, Adam Catzavelos or Angelo Agrizzi".
"He always got away with it. But this time around, it stops here," he said to applause, News24 reported.