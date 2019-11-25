Cape Town – The South African Human Rights Commission (HRC) insists it still has a strong case against 2019 World Cup-winning Springbok Eben Etzebeth.
According to HRC chairperson Bongani Majola, a high court interdict to have the case dismissed was holding up proceedings, TimesLive reported.
On October 14, the HRC confirmed that it had received Etzebeth’s high court application to review and set aside the commission’s decision to institute proceedings against him in the Equality Court.
Etzebeth has been accused of racism and using derogatory language during an altercation in Langebaan just before the Springboks left to take part in the World Cup in Japan.
Netwerk24 reported that Majola denied the HRC, fearing the Langebaan community's response, wanted to "appease" them by referring Etzebeth's case to the HRC.