HRC insists it has 'enough evidence' to prosecute Etzebeth pending high court ruling









Eben Etzebeth File picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The South African Human Rights Commission (HRC) insists it still has a strong case against 2019 World Cup-winning Springbok Eben Etzebeth. According to HRC chairperson Bongani Majola, a high court interdict to have the case dismissed was holding up proceedings, TimesLive reported. On October 14, the HRC confirmed that it had received Etzebeth’s high court application to review and set aside the commission’s decision to institute proceedings against him in the Equality Court. Etzebeth has been accused of racism and using derogatory language during an altercation in Langebaan just before the Springboks left to take part in the World Cup in Japan. Netwerk24 reported that Majola denied the HRC, fearing the Langebaan community's response, wanted to "appease" them by referring Etzebeth's case to the HRC.

Rapport newspaper reported on Sunday that "blunders" by the HRC in investigating the case was the main reason why the case was referred to the Equality Court.

Majola said claims the HRC's executive head, advocate Tseliso Thipanyane, had warned at a meeting that there wasn't sufficient evidence to prove Etzebeth had used racist language, were “completely false”.

“There is no truth in those claims. (Thipanyane also said) 'from the complainants we’ve got everything… We have the evidence'.”

Documents were cited in which Thipanyane allegedly expressed concern he "would not want us to go to court without a proper investigation into this matter”.

Majola said the commission was ready to proceed with its case against Etzebeth, pending the high court interdict being dismissed.

“We are prepared to go to court. When his application in the high court to stop us from going to the Equality Court is dismissed, then we will be ready to go,” Majola said.

