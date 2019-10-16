The survey by the university’s Whale Unit Mammal Research Institute between September 30 and October 5 followed the City of Cape Town, along with the Shark Spotting Programme, monitoring what it said was “now the complete disappearance of great white sharks from False Bay” earlier this year.
According to the UP unit’s research manager, Dr Els Vermeulen, the survey was conducted between Nature’s Valley and Muizenberg.
“All southern right whales observed along this stretch of coastline were counted, and photographs were taken of the unique callosity pattern on the heads of all individual females with calves as well as all individuals of a brindle grey colouration or white blaze.
"In total, 190 females and calves (95 pairs) of southern right whales were counted and photographed, as well as 10 adult whales without a calf - so-called ‘unaccompanied adults’ - bringing the total to 200 southern right whales,” Vermeulen said.