File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – An eight-month-old baby girl has survived the most horrible experience of her short life after she was allegedly raped by a family friend. Police are now investigating.

“We can confirm that a case of rape was registered for investigation after an incident occurred in Bonteheuwel on Saturday at about 2pm. Our detectives are following up on all leads,” police spokesperson FC van Wyk said.

The little girl was taken to Karl Bremer Hospital and, according to a source, whose name is being withheld to protect the baby’s identity, she is currently in the care of her paternal grandfather.

Bishop Lavis CPF spokesperson Graham Lindhorst said there was a huge outcry and concern over the case and similar cases.

“We are very saddened and concerned at the same time. This happened to a child who has no idea what is happening,” said Lindhorst.

Separately, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the sentencing of Reginald Bezuidenhoud, 36, from Worcester, for murdering an 18-month-old child during September last year.

Bezuidenhoud has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “Our efforts in the fight against the murder of the vulnerable are paying off. As the NPA, we will continue prioritising these cases, ensuring that those who unleash their cruelty against women and children get sentences that fit their crimes. We also want to thank the police who work with us on these cases.”

Van Wyk said investigations by Revah Readien and Johan Saayman lead to the conviction.

“On Sunday, September 9, police were alerted by the Worcester Hospital of an 18-month-old baby boy who allegedly fell from the bed, and was declared brain dead at the time.

An investigation was led by the two investigating officers who visited the hospital.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that the baby had visible head injuries due to the assault. The two investigating officers started to investigate this matter as suspicion had arisen that the baby was murdered.

"It was later found that the baby’s skull was cracked, his ribs were broken and he had bruises all over his face and body,” said Van Wyk.