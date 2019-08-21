Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development John Jeffery Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – In the 2018/19 financial year, South Africa’s child justice courts experienced a 75% increase of children convicted with assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. This as sentences of imprisonment imposed on children increased from 62 in 2017/18 to 110 in the 2018/19 financial year.

Some 22 of these children are serving prison sentences for rape, while 16 are imprisoned for murder.

The figures, released yesterday Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development John Jeffery, showed a need for responsible parenting, while family rehabilitation was becoming increasingly urgent, he said.

Jeffery delivered the keynote address at an update on the implementation of the Domestic Violence Act (Act 116 of 1998) over the past 20 years.

Jeffrey said that in civil cases, a total of 387013 cases were registered during 2017/2018 and 389573 civil domestic matters were registered during 2018/19 - an increase of 0.7%.

In criminal cases, 210067 cases and 208591 cases were registered during 2017/18 and 2018/19, respectively, a 0.7% decrease.

“When one looks at the number of cases disposed of, some 10149 cases were disposed of in 2017/18 and 9324 cases were disposed of in 2018/19.

“Of these cases - for 2017/18 and 2018/19 - 18% and 19% of cases were finalised with a guilty verdict.

“However, and this is the most concerning, most of the disposed cases (52% and 58% respectively) were removed from the roll as ‘withdrawn’,” Jeffrey said.

The department’s annual statistics for 2017/18 and 2018/19 show most abuse cases that were reported were for emotional, verbal and psychological abuse, followed by physical abuse.

The Crime against Women Report, released by Statistics SA last year, mentions that only 9% of households in South Africa know a shelter or a place of safety for victims of domestic violence.

The report estimated that 3.3% of men and 2.3% of women in South Africa thought it was acceptable for a man to hit a woman.

“The Domestic Violence Act incorporated a range of intimate and family relationships within its ambit - including heterosexual and same-sex relationships; marriage and co-habitation, as well as dating and customary relationships; relationships that have ended; parent-child relationships, as well as sibling relationships and those between members of an extended family.

“It provides for physical and sexual abuse, and economic abuse - unreasonably depriving family members of financial resources to which they are legally entitled, emotional, verbal and psychological abuse and any other controlling behaviour such as intimidation, harassment, stalking, damage to property, and entering the victim’s home without permission, where such conduct harms or may cause imminent harm to the safety and well-being of the complainant,” Jeffrey said.

