According to the provincial Health Department, during 2018/19, 1.7 million people in the province were tested for HIV, up from 1.38 million in 2015/16.
Of the estimated population living with HIV/Aids in 2017/18, 93.9% were aware of their HIV status, and 60.3% were on life-saving antiretroviral therapy (ART).
Of those on ART, 80.4% had achieved suppression of the HI-virus with reduced risk of infecting others.
The statistics were highlighted on World Aids Day, commemorated yesterday under the theme: “Communities make the Difference”.