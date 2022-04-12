Huge volumes of stormwater in KZN likely to dilute any residual contamination, say UPL specialists

Cape Town – UPL says it is taking mitigating steps following the overflow of a control dam as a result of unprecedented heavy rains in KwaZulu-Natal. UPL South Africa spokesperson Japhet Ncube said following the destruction of its warehouse in Cornubia during the riots in July last year, UPL re-purposed an existing stormwater control dam below the facility into a pollution control dam (PCD).

“UPL appointed independent specialists have been carefully managing the levels of polluted water in the PCD since then, and despite heavy rains in December and January the PCD has never overtopped and the levels of contamination in the water have reduced significantly. “Testing had indicated that the recent levels of metals and contaminants of concern in the PCD were sufficiently low to permit a variety of discharge options, including slow release into the river environment,” Ncube said. The PCD had further been fully emptied by tankers in the last month, its sediments removed to landfill and had been fully re-lined, he said.

“The heavy rains over the weekend and continuing into last night have, however, created an unprecedented volume of stormwater in the PCD catchment, and its levels have rapidly risen from empty to extremely high. “In response to this threat, UPL had resumed extraction to tankers and the specialist team implemented systems to reduce the volume of rainwater entering the PCD. Despite these interventions, due to ongoing heavy rainfall the PCD still overtopped (water flowed over the edge).” UPL said its specialists consider that the stormwater emanating from areas of the catchment at present is in such volumes that residual contaminants, already at low levels, will be extremely diluted.

“UPL’s consultants have advised that at those concentrations, they will be of minimal concern. Further, they will be diluted again when they mix with the tributary and river flood water, and ultimately discharge into the sea. Analytical sampling has been undertaken and continues to be undertaken to verify these assessments,” Ncube said. UPL has spent over R400 million to date on the clean-up and rehabilitation of the areas impacted by the fire. “The independent specialists are currently investigating being able to release PCD and other on-site water to the environment, given the current residual levels and on-site clean-up efforts.

