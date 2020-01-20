Picture: Supplied / Western Cape Traffic

Cape Town – A head-on collision between a truck and a double-cab bakkie led to the Huguenot Tunnel, near Paarl, being closed in both directions around 2pm on Monday. The driver of the truck is in a serious condition and was trapped in the vehicle, with emergency personnel and traffic officials attending to the scene.

According to reports, five people were injured in the collision. The truck driver had been on his way to Cape Town and the driver of the bakkie was travelling in the opposite direction, said Western Cape Traffic chief Kenny Africa.

"The tunnel is closed. Motorists should please use the old Du Toit's Kloof Pass," said Africa.

It's expected that the tunnel will only be reopened around 7pm after contractors had to be called in to repair the damage, said Sanral.