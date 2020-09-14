Human Rights Commission concerned over number of deaths in police custody

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – The SA Human Rights Commission has expressed concern about the number of deaths in police custody, saying it will closely monitor the latest case involving Leroy Oliphant. The 30-year-old died while allegedly in the custody of the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU). Human Rights Commissioner Chris Nissen, joined by community activist Imraahn Mukaddam, visited the home where Oliphant stayed in Epping Forest, Elsies River. The young father was last seen alive around 2am on Tuesday when police officers removed him from a residence in Debden Street. Later that day a family friend he stayed with was told by police he had died in a hospital after complaining of chest pain and saying he was struggling to breathe.

Oliphant was out of prison on parole after serving time for motor vehicle theft.

His aunt Caren Potberg said they were informed he was taken from the home to be questioned about a shooting incident in the area.

“Apparently they drove with him to another resident where another man was also taken. The man heard Leroy crying in pain because he was being assaulted and there was no sound afterwards.

“Even when Leroy was being taken, he was heard crying, meaning that the police started assaulting him there. He was on a journey in turning his life around.

’’His two young children aged 3 and 11 now have no father. We are heartbroken and demand justice,” Potberg said.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the investigation continued.

Nissen said the family indicated they were waiting for an Ipid official to visit them.

“Leroy’s aunt and the family friend who was his landlady are still puzzled and devastated because they claim ever since he was out on parole they saw a change.

“Sometimes parolees get rejected by the community but here there was an acceptance because of his willingness to change,” he said.

Cape Times