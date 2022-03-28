Human Settlements Department warns of spike in Western Cape housing scams

CAPE TOWN - Residents have been warned of housing scams that request them to pay for government assistance. Scams have increasingly been reported and appear on different platforms, particularly online, requesting citizens to either: pay a deposit or holding fee for a government house; to pay to be approved for a government housing opportunity; or to pay for the processing of an application, for example.

The Western Cape Department of Human Settlements said that no payment is required to be placed on the housing demand database (ie waiting list), or to apply for a housing subsidy, or any related government housing service. “The department has been alerted to increasing scams requiring Western Cape residents to pay for government housing assistance. Growing complaints of fraudulent sales of government subsidised houses are also received. “In many instances, vulnerable residents fall prey to these scams in the hope of being assisted, or bumped up on the waiting list, for a government housing opportunity. In most cases, money exchanged due to scams is not recovered,” said Phila Mayisela, acting head of department.

To be considered for a government housing opportunity, citizens need to be registered on the housing database at their local municipality. To register, residents can either visit their nearest municipal housing office, or apply online via the Western Cape Government APP, found on the PlayStore or iStore. To qualify for a government subsidised house, residents need to: Be registered on the housing demand database at your nearest municipality. Be a South African citizen or have a permanent residency permit. Eighteen years or older. Be married or living with a partner. Be single or divorced and have proven financial dependants permanently living with you. Earn a household income of R3 500 or less, before deductions. Not be current or previous property owners. Not have received a housing subsidy from the government before.

The department also has various subsidies available to assist residents earning between R3 500 and R22 000 gross monthly household income. Enquiries can be made at any municipal housing office. To report any fraudulent scams, residents can contact the National Anti-Corruption Hotline on 0800 701 701.

