Picture: Phill Magakoe/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Described as a humble human, ANC comrade Eddie Nair’s funeral will be held at the St George’s Cathedral in central Cape Town today. Nair, 83, who was born in Natal on March 15, 1936, died on September 15 from a heart attack.

He is survived by his three children, Priscilla, Kevin and Neil.

ANC spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said that having had a personal friendship with Nair, he would be remembered as a “humble man and a perfect gentleman”.

“Nair can be compared to the Mandelas and Sisulus of this world. He comes from an era where your word still meant something, and had such credibility.

"He epitomised the best of the ANC - in which he served most of his life. He was really a man of the people and had a heart for the poor,” said Cruywagen.

In a eulogy, Nair was described as a “true son of the soil, and despite the modesty of his own life, Eddie committed his life to grassroots activism”.

“He was a proud member of the ANC all his life and in later years was disheartened by the woes that ailed it and prayed for a restoration to its founding values,” the eulogy read.

Cruywagen said Nair was never shy to praise or congratulate people.

“I remember one day after having done a radio interview; as I was leaving the studio, I got a call from Nair just to say well done, and that meant a lot, coming from a respected and revered man such as himself.

“He was also somebody who did not have to be a chatterbox in company so that people took note of him. He would light a room just by being there,” said Cruywagen.

The service will start at 10am today, led by Reverend Michael Weeder.



