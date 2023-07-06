Hundreds left destitute after fire destroys structures in Dunoon

Over one hundred families have been left destitute after a fire ravaged at least 50 informal structures in Ethembeni informal settlement in Dunoon on Wednesday. According to the City’s fire and rescue spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, teams were alerted around 4:50pm about the structures that were engulfed by a fire.

“We had on scene a total of 14 fire fighting appliances and 50 staff members. “Just after 9pm, firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze that razed approximately 50 informal structures. “The City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre will verify the number of persons affected after their assessment is completed and no injuries or fatalities were reported,” he said.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said that upon responding to the incident, the fire and rescue team was met by residents who were trying to save their belongings. “Several units from Metro Police and Law Enforcement responded to assist, helping to protect the firefighters and escort them safely onto the fire line,” he said. One of the victims, Mxoleleni Sigonyela, said he only managed to save his children’s bed.

“We suspect that it was someone who left an iron on and left. It then caused the fire. It is very difficult because I have nothing, the tools I work with got burned now I don't know what will happen. I have three children who also lost everything, including their documents, school books and clothes,” he said. Ethembeni informal settlement fire victims queue to receive a warm meal provided by Gift of the Givers. Picture: Gift of the Givers Ward councillor, Meisie Makuwa, said residents were angry that they lost all their belongings. “The area is a dense area; there is only one exit there. People could not save their belongings from the fire because of the way the area is set up. We are still trying to establish what has been lost and the exact number of those affected. We are also waiting to hear what caused the fire, at this point we can't say for sure,” she said.