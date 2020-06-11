Hundreds of Sassa beneficiaries queue for hours in cold at closed office

Cape Town – Hundreds of South African Social Services Agency (Sassa) beneficiaries queued in the cold, with some even sleeping outside its Bellville office yesterday, only to be told it was closed for the day. Pensioners said they stood in line until they could not feel their legs any more, as they had hoped that the offices would eventually open. A 60-year-old, who asked not to be named, said she was disappointed to find that even though there were employees inside, the office was closed with no explanation. She said it was frustrating that none of the employees came out to let them know what was happening. “I just heard whispers amongst us that there was someone who had the virus so that’s why they closed. It would be nice to hear it from someone who is sure so that we are made aware. We are old to be standing here for long hours,” she said.

“I turned 60 years old last month and I was looking forward to applying for my old age pension, but I am disappointed in Sassa.”

She said she had been told by a woman standing behind her that she had been there six times already and had not been assisted.

“I was heartbroken to learn that some seniors, even older than myself, had slept there in the rain it’s just sad,” the woman said.

Sassa spokesperson Shivani Wahab said the Bellville office had been temporarily closed due to a staff member testing positive for Covid-19.

“Due protocol has to be followed in respect of sanitising the premises. Once the premises is deemed safe for business continuity, services will immediately resume,” Wahab said.

She added that clients had been advised on the perils of sleepovers.

“A queue management system and an appointment system are in place at all Sassa offices to mitigate the challenge of clients sleeping over at any contact point for assistance,” she said.

Cape Times