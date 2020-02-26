In a statement, Cry of the Xcluded said it was rejecting the government’s austerity budget, which would deepen job losses and mass unemployment.
“Before marching to Parliament we will target local government and its employment practices with a focus on the City of Cape Town’s use of outsourced and insecure workers, especially workers in the Expanded Public Works Programme.
“We will also target the SA Reserve Bank, given its central role in locking in neo-liberal monetary policy and Eskom, given the utility’s threat to the economy.
“To communicate both the urgency and the despair of most poor and working people, it will be disruptive in nature,” the movement said.