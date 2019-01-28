File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects behind an attack on a father and daughter who were cycling in the Durbanville area at the weekend. The three assailants armed with knives made off with their cellphones and money.

“A robbery case was registered for investigation after the complainant and his daughter were robbed of their cellphones and money.

“According to reports, the incident occurred on Saturday at about 8am when they were riding on their bicycles. They were confronted by knife-wielding suspects who threatened and robbed them. The suspects fled the scene when two vehicles stopped to assist the victims.”

A local security company warned residents following the incident.

“Three men with knives appeared out of nowhere on the back road to Joostenbergvlakte (close to Fisantekraal) and robbed them of their cellphones. Luckily, a truck with farmers came to their rescue and scared off the men.”

The company said that at this time of year runners and cyclists were targeted by criminals as they were spending hours on the road training for major events happening in the next few months.

“There have been several attacks the past few weeks, not only in Durbanville and surrounds, but Gordon’s Bay and Somerset West as well.”

The company advised runners and joggers not to make use of earphones, to try to gather as many friends as possible, to arm themselves with a Tazer or pepper spray, not to carry valuables and to stay on main roads.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old Lavender Hill resident was arrested after allegedly robbing a jogger on Saturday.

The City’s Wayne Dyason said: “Law enforcement officers on patrol on the Muizenberg/St James Walkway were alerted by a jogger that he had just been robbed of his cellphone by a knife-wielding male suspect.

"The officers immediately started a search for the suspect and he was apprehended shortly thereafter at St James beach.

"The victim positively identified the 35-year-old suspect from Lavender Hill. He was arrested and taken to Muizenberg SAPS where it was discovered he was out on bail for other criminal acts he had allegedly committed.”

Anyone with information about the robbery on cyclists can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 0860 010111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times