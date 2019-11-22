Hunt for attempted hijacking suspects who killed motorist speeding off in Nyanga









File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Nyanga police are seeking the assistance of the public in the hunt for suspects who shot and killed a motorist in an attempted hijacking. Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said, according to reports, the deceased was shot by unknown suspects after he had dropped off his employees on Friday, November 5 at about 4.10pm at the corner of Monwood Drive and Sheffield Road in Browns Farm. The suspects wanted to hijack his LDV, but the owner sped off and the suspects fired shots at the vehicle, wounding him. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed due to the injuries sustained. Anyone with any information, who might have witnessed the incident or might know the suspects is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Mlonyeni,at 021 380 6004, 021 380 3304 or alternatively Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

Meanwhile, at approximately 1.50am yesterday, members of Worcester SAPS were busy conducting stop and search operations in the CBD when they spotted three suspects busy stealing goods from a truck in High Street, police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela said.

The members immediately approached the suspects, who proceeded to run away to evade arrest. The members gave chase and, with the assistance of the K9 unit, all three suspects were arrested.

"One of the suspects was found with a Arminus .38 revolver in his possession which was confiscated. A case of theft from a motor vehicle and possession of unlicensed firearm was opened."

On Wednesday, members of the National Intervention Unit, who were deployed during Operation Lockdown, received an anonymous tip-off of a house in Town Two, Lingelethu West, that contained dangerous weapons and firearms, Majikela said.

On their arrival at the address, they conducted a search and found a 9mm firearm with rounds of ammunition.

Two suspects were arrested for the possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition and were due to appear at the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court today.




