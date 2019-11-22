Cape Town – Nyanga police are seeking the assistance of the public in the hunt for suspects who shot and killed a motorist in an attempted hijacking.
Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said, according to reports, the deceased was shot by unknown suspects after he had dropped off his employees on Friday, November 5 at about 4.10pm at the corner of Monwood Drive and Sheffield Road in Browns Farm.
The suspects wanted to hijack his LDV, but the owner sped off and the suspects fired shots at the vehicle, wounding him.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed due to the injuries sustained.
Anyone with any information, who might have witnessed the incident or might know the suspects is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Mlonyeni,at 021 380 6004, 021 380 3304 or alternatively Crime Stop at 08600 10111.