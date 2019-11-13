Hunt for Jesse Hess murder suspect over alleged Hanover Park rape









Jesse Hess Photo: Supplied Cape Town – Police have identified a person of interest over the murders of UWC theology student Jesse Hess and her 85-year-old grandfather, Chris Lategan. The suspect is at large for an alleged rape in Hanover Park yesterday involving a 16-year-old girl. "A case of rape has been registered after a 16-year-old female was raped at house premises yesterday at Lynberg Road, Hanover Park, in Philippi at about 07:45. A male suspect is still at large," Western Cape police spokesperson Siyabulela Malmo said on Wednesday. The suspect had been linked by circumstantial evidence to the double murder. News24 reported that a relative has been identified as a person of interest over the murder of Hess and her grandfather, according to her family.

Jesse, who would have turned 19 in October, and her grandfather were murdered in their Parow flat in August. Only a TV set, two cellphones and Jesse's backpack were stolen from the house.

The family moved out of the one-bedroom unit that same day, taking only their clothes.

The first-year theology student was found dead on a bed while Lategan was discovered tied up in the toilet.

Just hours before her murder, Jesse had won R5 000 in a Heart FM radio competition, with the station doubling her winnings.

A crowdfunding and BackaBuddy initiative was started to hire a private investigator after police had not made headway in the case.

Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation is kindly requested to contact the Philippi FCS on 021 376 9850 or alternatively Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Cape Times