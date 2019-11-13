Cape Town – Police have identified a person of interest over the murders of UWC theology student Jesse Hess and her 85-year-old grandfather, Chris Lategan.
The suspect is at large for an alleged rape in Hanover Park yesterday involving a 16-year-old girl.
"A case of rape has been registered after a 16-year-old female was raped at house premises yesterday at Lynberg Road, Hanover Park, in Philippi at about 07:45. A male suspect is still at large," Western Cape police spokesperson Siyabulela Malmo said on Wednesday.
The suspect had been linked by circumstantial evidence to the double murder.
News24 reported that a relative has been identified as a person of interest over the murder of Hess and her grandfather, according to her family.