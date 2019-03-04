Ursula Lucas, 34, was the mother of two children. The motive for the shooting has not yet been established. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Police are hunting for the killers of a mother of two who was gunned down in broad daylight last week. The body of Ursula Nancy Lucas, 34, was found with a gunshot wound to the head on Wednesday outside a shop in Bestenbier Avenue, Balvenie, Elsies River.

The motive for the shooting has not yet been established.

It is believed Ursula was approached by two unknown men who opened fire on her.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexan, says cops are searcing for her killers. “According to information, police responded to the complaint at Bestenbier Avenue, Balvenie, Elsies River.

“Upon their arrival, they found a 34-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her head.

“She was allegedly shot by two unidentified suspects who are yet to be arrested. Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation with no arrests so far.”

Ursula’s family did not want to comment.

Imraahn Mukaddam, the Deputy Chairperson of the Elsies River Community Policing Forum, says they are shocked and saddened by the killing and is appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

“The Elsies River Community Police Forum wants to express our concern and outrage at the senseless killing of a young mother,” says Imraahn.

“We call on all Law Enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned to apprehend those responsible.

"It is extremely worrying that violence and crime in our community is robbing young children of their parents and breadwinners, and the fact that firearms are still so prevalent despite some notable successes recently in confiscating weapons used in perpetrating crime.

“As the ERCPF we wish to express our condolences to all bereaved families of victims of crime and give and assurance that we will step up pressure on authorities to bring perpetrators to book.

“We appeal to our community to become more involved in combating this scourge that is decimating our area.”

Anyone with more information about this incident is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Cape Times