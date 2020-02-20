Lulu with animal welfare assistant Joshua Campbell. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town – The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is looking for the owners of a small, adult, wirehaired dog that was thrown away with a household’s waste. Lulu, as she has been named by the organisation, was found by a passing resident who heard her muffled cries from a plastic garbage bag dumped in a field in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain.

Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said: “We called her Lulu because it means precious, pearl, calm, peaceful and protected, and it represents everything she is now and everything she will be in the future. Sadly, it doesn’t represent her past.”

The SPCA is looking for the dog’s owners.

“We are calling on the public to assist us with any information that can lead to the identification of Lulu’s owners. Abandonment is a crime in terms of the Animals Protection Act No 71 of 1962, and those found guilty of contravening the act could face a fine of R40 000 and/or a prison term of 12 months.”