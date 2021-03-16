Husband desperate to find wife suffering from Alzheimer’s who went missing on Valentine’s Day

Cape Town – Freddie Jantjies from Genadendal went to fetch his prostate cancer medication from the clinic on Valentine's Day and when he returned, his wife of 26 years, 78-year-old Lorraine, who has Alzheimer’s, was gone. He now has sleepless nights wondering what could have happened to her. “You never think it would happen to you. These are things I always read about so it is very hard to accept. On that day around 9am I left the house. ’’I told her not to go anywhere because she likes to walk. I took a bit longer at the clinic than I thought and when I got back she was gone. Lorraine Jantjies Picture: Supplied ’’I thought she probably went to the shop to get sweets or a chocolate and will come back like she always does, but she didn’t.”

Freddie described Lorraine as his “everything”.

“After such a long time, you become more than husband and wife. She is my friend, my sister, just my everything. She understands me like no one does,” he said with a lump in his throat.

Freddie said the worst part was not knowing.

The couple moved to the area in the Theewaterskloof Municipality from Johannesburg just three years ago after they lost everything, including their home.

“After we moved, she changed. She became more withdrawn and she was not as talkative as she used to be. She didn't like it here.

’’In Johannesburg, she had many friends and there were many facilities that Genadendal doesn't have. Now I ask myself if moving was the right thing.”

Lorraine’s nephew, Albert Adams, said she fell against a pole just over a year ago, which affected her memory.

“She gets black outs and she doesn’t remember things. So, if someone should find her she may not know how to direct them to her home.

’’All she would be able to say is ‘my husband’s name is Freddie’ and people might ask who is Freddie?.

“We heard they saw her in Botrivier, but when we went to look, she was not there.”

Lorraine is described as light in complexion with red and grey hair.

Anyone with information can contact Adams on 083 445 9787.

