Cape Town – Police have confirmed that a man has been arrested after a Vredendal resident had sustained multiple stab wounds to her body. Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said a 27-year-old man was arrested the same day the 43-year-old mother of two boys had been killed.

The murder suspect is expected to appear in the Vredendal Magistrate’s Court once charged.

Charmaine Erasmus was found lying in their bedroom by her husband of 22 years, Errol, on Tuesday, who had popped in at their home at 11.20am to say "hello" to his wife.

"My wife was the loveliest person, someone who cared for others. She would never have hurt anyone.

"I don't know how we are going to get through this," said Errol, who added that he and his sons, Rozuan and Edmond, have not entered the house since his wife's body was found, Netwerk24 reported.

He can't remember much after having discovered his wife's body. "I know I phoned the police. I know I saw a lot of blood."

Cape Times