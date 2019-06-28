Denzil Daniels Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – “I can't wait to hug him and tell him I love him, and show him the motherly love he has missed out on over the past six years.” These are the words Jane Daniels uttered excitedly in anticipation of being reunited with her son Denzil later today at the eSwatini-South African border.

Daniels set off during the early hours of yesterday morning, along with two Delft police officers, Michael Daniels and Emile Farao, who are assisting her in their personal capacity to facilitate the reunion.

Six years ago, Denzil went missing from Delft, and after losing all hope of ever seeing her son again, Jane held a memorial for Denzil three years ago.

Denzil was found by eSwatini police officials last week, who had reported that they found him digging through rubbish at a shopping centre.

Without legal documents to be in the country, Denzil, who suffers from a mental disorder, was able to provide officials with his mother’s address in Cape Town.

ESwatini police contacted SAPS to inform them they had found a man believed to be from Cape Town.

“This really is a dream come true. I cannot believe it is all happening. I feel overwhelmed and God has made the impossible possible for me,” said Daniels.

Daniels, who lives on her own in Delft, was widowed last year when her husband died of a heart attack.

Jane had to prematurely say goodbye to her eldest son a decade ago when he died in a car accident.

“I have been through so much trauma, and having this happen to me now is unbelievable. I don’t know how to thank all who have been involved to assist me. These officers are kind to help me bring my son home.

‘‘We have been shown pictures of him from the eSwatini police and he does look a bit sick, but this could be due to all that he has been through over the past years,” said Daniels.

A welcoming celebration will be held at the Daniels residence in Delft on Sunday. Chevon Booysen