I have no regrets, says outgoing Eskom boss Andre de Ruyter

Cape Town – Outgoing Eskom chief executive Andre de Ruyter has no regrets in taking up the job as head of the embattled power utility despite criticism over failure to resolve the load shedding crisis. De Ruyter assumed the position in 2019. His last day will be on March 31, 2023.

“I don’t have any regrets of taking the job. I think that it’s been really an honour. It has been a privilege to serve and to make a difference. I have made a difference and played a role in putting South Africa into a just energy transition, and into a cleaner and greener power system. It’s been good and I am grateful for the opportunity,” he said. Fraud, corruption and other criminal conduct have been exposed to have taken root within Eskom and have contributed to the country’s load shedding crisis. De Ruyter told the Cape Times on Wednesday that he became aware of corruption at the power utility early on after taking up the job.

“I was investigating excessive fuel oil consumption... and it became clear from the information that I received from sources that this was not merely negligence or poor operating preference... we were actually being defrauded by certain suppliers. Then I took steps, those steps got me into some difficulty. But I was exonerated after a very thorough investigation. I think I have underestimated the sting of corruption and now we definitely know that it's there,” he said. Utility board chairperson, Mpho Makwana said De Ruyter had agreed to stay beyond his stipulated 30-days' notice period as they try to find a replacement. An advert was published recently to appoint a new Eskom chief executive.

Koeberg Alert Alliance (KAA) activist Peter Becker said it was not surprising that De Ruyter decided to leave Eskom. “Mr De Ruyter was given the unenviable job of fixing a combination of dated, unrepairable power stations and newly built plants with design and construction flaws run by an organisation riddled with systemic corruption. Despite this, De Ruyter has gradually become more vocal about adding renewable energy and storage capacity as the solution to load shedding, a view often contradicted by Minister Mantashe. This must have been increasingly frustrating to De Ruyter and combined with the attempt on his life, and no support from cabinet or the Eskom Board it is not surprising that de Ruyter decided to leave,“ he said. Energy expert Lungile Mashele said Eskom recorded several failures under De Ruyter’s leadership.

