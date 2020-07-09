I know I am at a high risk, says infected Premier Alan Winde

Cape Town – Western Cape Premier Alan Winde is among the 16 750 active Covid-19 cases in the province and has begun contacting those he had been in close contact from three days prior to his first symptoms. Winde said that on Sunday he started to develop mild flu-like symptoms. “As I am diabetic (Type 2) and over 55 years of age, I know I am at a higher risk of developing a more serious illness. I therefore went to be tested to determine the cause of the symptoms on Monday. “I stayed at home as soon as I started feeling sick and can confirm that I am only experiencing mild symptoms. It feels like I have a cold. “Based on medical advice, I am also contacting my previous contacts from three days prior to my first symptoms. This is an important responsibility that we must all undertake when we test positive. ‘Close contacts’ must self- quarantine. This means that you must stay at home and not come into contact with other people,” Winde said.

His office also announced that there had been 72808 confirmed cases and 53881 recoveries, while 2177 people had died from the virus. Of these, 38 deaths were recorded yesterday.

Winde’s diagnosis came a day after Langeberg mayor Henry Jansen, 64, died from Covid-19 on Tuesday afternoon at the Worcester Medi-Clinic where he had been hospitalised for more than a week.

Also on Tuesday, Winde’s North West counterpart, Premier Job Mokgoro and Public Works MEC Oageng Molapisi announced they had tested positive.

ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu, who succumbed to Covid-19-related complications yesterday, has been described as a “tried and tested leader”. Mthembu, 50, had been admitted to hospital in Ballito, north of Durban last week and had spent several days in intensive care.

The Langeberg Municipality, which is based in Ashton and within the Cape Winelands District, said it was “with profound sadness and great shock” that it confirmed Jansen’s death as a result of the virus.

Municipal manager Soyisile Mokweni said: “Jansen has provided the municipality with excellent leadership since his election in August 2016 and his passing leaves a big void.

“He lived for the people of the municipality and was passionate about the area and its potential and he was proud of our achievements as an administration.”

In Jansen’s honour, Mokweni encouraged all who live in and visit the region to abide by the Langeberg Municipality’s rules to prevent the spread of Coronavirus and protect each other from it.

The Cape Winelands District Municipality said Jansen’s actions served as testimony of his love and commitment to the citizens of his constituency.

“He will be greatly missed by his friends at the municipality.”

Local Government MEC Anton Bredell said: “Henry’s death comes as a shock, despite the very real danger of the times we are in. I wish to extend my condolences and those of the Western Cape Government to the family, friends and colleagues of Henry.”

The Montagu-Ashton Tourism Association and the Montagu Country Hotel also expressed their shock and sadness at Jansen’s sudden death.

Jansen was elected deputy mayor of the Winelands District Municipality in 2001, and in 2016 became mayor of Langeberg Municipality.

Meanwhile, KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala said Mthembu’s death had sent shock waves throughout the province. He described Mthembu as “a dedicated, committed and triedand-tested leader of the people of KwaZulu-Natal”.

“Mthembu’s untimely demise has robbed us of a comrade, a brother, a confidant and cadre who had a sharp brain, a deep sense of humility and extraordinary leadership qualities.

“He was one of the finest among us. In fact, speaking about him in the past tense will take a lot of getting used to. “His passing has come as a complete shock to us and brings home, in a most profound way, the cruelty of death,” said Zikalala.

Cape Times